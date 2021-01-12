Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The confirmed case was a five-year-old boy living in the city's Shunyi District. He received a nucleic acid test as a close contact of a confirmed patient and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

He has been transferred to the designated Ditan Hospital for treatment.

No new locally transmitted suspected or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing. No new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the commission.