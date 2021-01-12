Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Portugal president tests positive for COVID-19 but asymptomatic: statement

(Xinhua)    08:45, January 12, 2021

LISBON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement posted on the official website of the Portuguese Presidency on Monday night.

Rebelo de Sousa had "tested negative yesterday, and although today's antigen test is negative, it was now known, at 9:40 p.m., that the PCR test was positive," the statement said, referring to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The 72-year-old president, who is asymptomatic, has informed Portugal's parliament president, prime minister and minister of health, said the statement, adding that Rebelo de Sousa is working at the Belem Presidential Palace and will be in isolation at the residential area.

He canceled the entire agenda for the next few days, the statement added.

