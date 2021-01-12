Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

EU lawmakers hope to oversee implementation of EU-UK agreement

(Xinhua)    08:36, January 12, 2021

BRUSSELS, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Lawmakers of the European Union (EU) on Monday demanded to be involved in the implementation and monitoring of the trade agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK).

At their first discussion of the EU-UK trade deal, concluded on Dec. 24, the MEPs sitting on the International Trade Committee welcomed that the deal had avoided a no-deal scenario which would have spelt disaster for citizens and companies.

MEPs welcomed, in particular, the inclusion of standards in environmental protection, climate change, labor, and the prohibition of data localization.

Most participants insisted that democratically elected institutions like the European Parliament should also have a role in the selection of arbitration panel members.

Geert Bourgeois from Belgium emphasized the future role of an interparliamentary body in maintaining dialogue, while Helmut Scholz from Germany called for a role of trade unions and NGOs in the arbitration of fair competition violations.

The EU-UK trade agreement has been provisionally applied since Jan. 1, 2021. For it to enter into force permanently, it needs the consent of the EU Parliament.

Several trade MEPs pledged to scrutinize the agreement thoroughly including its "loose ends" instead of mere rubber-stamping.

The trade committee will discuss the agreement together with the Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York