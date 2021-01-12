Xi congratulates Kim on election as general secretary of Workers' Party of Korea

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPCCC) Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message to Kim Jong Un, congratulating him on election as the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Xi said he is glad to hear that the 8th WPK Congress has elected Kim as the WPK general secretary, and would like to extend warm congratulations to Kim and the WPK Central Committee on behalf of the CPCCC and in his own name.

The 8th WPK Congress, which has made a series of arrangements for the development of the socialist cause of the DPRK, is of great significance, Xi said.

He added that Kim's re-election as the top leader of the WPK fully reflects the trust, support and expectation held by all WPK members and the DPRK people for him.

Xi said he is confident that under the strong leadership of the WPK Central Committee headed by Kim, the WPK and the DPRK people will take the congress as an opportunity to strive to fulfill economic and social development goals and push for new and greater achievements in the socialist cause of the DPRK.

China and the DPRK are friendly socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Xi said, stressing that it is an unswerving policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to preserve, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations.

Noting that the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation, Xi said he stands ready to work with Kim to strengthen strategic guidance for the relations between the two parties and between the two countries.

Xi also called for concerted efforts to carry out the series of important consensuses the two sides have reached, continuously write new chapters of China-DPRK friendly cooperation, and advance the socialist cause of both countries.

In addition, he suggested that the two sides stay committed to the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, so as to deliver more benefits to both countries and their people.

Xi wished Kim every success in his work and in leading the party and people of the DPRK to new and greater achievements.