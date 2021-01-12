China will never allow anyone, any force impeding reunification: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday expressed firm opposition to and deploration about recent U.S. moves and remarks concerning Taiwan, saying any attempt of undermining China's core interests will meet "resolute counterattacks" from the Chinese side and will not succeed.

According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced a decision to lift restrictions on interactions with Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes and deplores such practices," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing when asked to make comments.

Reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, Zhao said the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China.

This is a fact recognized by the international community and part of the basic norms of international relations, he said.

"The U.S. government has made solemn commitments to the Chinese side on the Taiwan question," Zhao said, citing the relevant provision of the 1978 joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to the joint communique, the United States recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, and the people of the United States maintain cultural, commercial and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan, Zhao said.

"The United States should abide by its own words instead of distorting or contravening its own commitments," he added.

The so-called Taiwan Relations Act seriously violates the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Zhao said, adding China has been resolutely opposed to it from the very beginning.

"The Chinese people are unswervingly resolved in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will never allow anyone or any force to impede China's reunification process, and meddle in China's internal affairs under the pretext of the Taiwan question," said the spokesperson.

Calling the Taiwan question "the most important and sensitive core issue" in China-U.S. relations, Zhao said the one-China principle serves as the political foundation underpinning bilateral ties and the premise for the two sides to establish and develop diplomatic ties.

He urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop any remarks or attempts of elevating ties with Taiwan and strengthening military contact with the island.

"We urge Pompeo and like-minded politicians to clearly see the historical trend, stop maneuvering on Taiwan-related issues and retrogressive actions, and refrain from going further down the wrong and dangerous path," Zhao said. "Otherwise, they will certainly be punished severely by history."