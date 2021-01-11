Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Ride-hailing giant fined for not taking adequate epidemic prevention measures

(Xinhua)    16:42, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- An online platform of Didi Chuxing, a Chinese ride-hailing giant, was fined 340,000 yuan (about 52,700 U.S. dollars) for not taking adequate epidemic prevention and control measures, according to a press conference held Sunday in Beijing.

The city's transportation law enforcement department also investigated 96 cases related to the drivers of the company's platforms who have not taken adequate measures, while fining them 1.07 million yuan.

Since Jan. 1, the department has inspected the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures by online ride-hailing platforms, taxi companies and drivers.

Rong Jun, deputy director of Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said at the press conference that some drivers of the platforms do not disinfect or ventilate their vehicles, do not wear masks or wear them correctly, or do not dissuade the passengers who do not wear masks as required.

