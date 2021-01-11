Former senior political advisor of Hainan expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yong, former vice chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, China's top anti-graft body announced on Monday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that Wang, having abandoned his ideals and convictions, compromised and selectively enforced important decisions by the CPC Central Committee.

The statement said Wang resisted the Party's investigation into his case, which was carried out upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation found that Wang flouted frugality rules by frequenting private clubs and accepting invitations that risked jeopardizing his impartiality in performing his official duties.

It also found that Wang used his power and influence to help enrich his family members, traded power for sex, and interfered in the judicial process. Abusing his power, Wang sought benefits for others in terms of securing project contracts and facilitating business operations and illegally accepted an enormous amount of money and gifts in return, the statement added.

Wang severely violated the Party's political code of conduct and is suspected of taking bribes, said the statement.

Wang's qualification as a delegate to the seventh CPC Hainan Provincial Congress was terminated, while his illicit gains are to be confiscated.

The alleged crimes, along with the property and money involved, will be transferred to the procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution, the statement added.