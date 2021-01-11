Former Liaoning Province senior political advisor expelled from CPC

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Guoqiang, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, China's top anti-graft body announced on Monday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that Liu had lost his ideals and convictions and was disloyal and dishonest to the Party.

An investigation found that Liu had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct by accepting bribes and attending banquets in disregard of rules.

Liu was also found to have taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations and job promotions, and accepted large amounts of money and gifts in return.

Liu's behavior has seriously violated Party discipline and constitutes serious violations of duty-related laws. He is also suspected of committing the crime of accepting bribes, according to the statement.

In accordance with Party regulations and laws, the country's top anti-graft body has decided to expel him from the Party, confiscate his illicit gains and hand over his case to judicial proceedings.