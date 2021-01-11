China's Tang, Wu among 10 candidates for AFC Best Women's Player in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese footballers Tang Jiali and Wu Haiyan are among the 10 candidates for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Best Women's Player in 2020 award, the AFC revealed on Sunday.

Tang bagged four goals in the Steel Roses' Tokyo Olympic qualifying campaign against Thailand, Chinese Taipei, and Australia, while captain Wu was the backbone of the team's defensive line. Wu also led Wuhan Jiangda to the 2020 Chinese Women's Super League title with nine clean sheets in 13 matches.

Japan's Saki Kumagai, Yuika Sugasawa, and Rikako Kobayashi as well as Caitlin Foord, Ellie Carpenter, and Sam Kerr from Australia, and two South Korean players Ji So-yun and Jang Sel-gi are also on the list.

The AFC also published a 20-man list for the Best Young Player in 2020 last Wednesday, which includes Real Madrid's loan player Takefusa Kubo of Japan and South Korean prowess Lee Kang-in who plays for Spanish La Liga's Valencia.

According to the AFC, the awards have been named as "Asia's Choice - Fan Awards", with 60 percent of the votes to be supplied by the direct participation of fans on the AFC website. The winners of the awards will be revealed on January 24.