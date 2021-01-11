Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
WHO expert team to come to China for joint research on novel coronavirus origin-tracing

(Xinhua)    14:29, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- After consultation with the National Health Commission, an international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive in China on Thursday to conduct joint research with Chinese scientists on the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus, the commission said Monday.

