China's Hebei reports 82 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:22, January 11, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 82 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Of the confirmed cases, 77 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other five in the city of Xingtai. Among them, 27 were previously asymptomatic carriers.

All of the new asymptomatic cases were reported in Shijiazhuang.

By the end of Sunday, there were 265 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two imported ones in hospitals in Hebei.

A total of 203 locally-transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.

