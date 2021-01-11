Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's CPI up 0.2 pct in December

(Xinhua)    11:19, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.2 percent year on year in December, up from a 0.5-percent decrease in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

The CPI edged up 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, compared with the 0.6-percent drop registered in November.

Food prices increased 1.2 percent year on year last month, reversing a 2-percent decline in November and contributing about 0.26 percentage points to the CPI increase, said Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the NBS.

Growing consumer demand, rising costs and special weather conditions were the main factors that pushed the CPI back into positive territory, Dong said.

In breakdown, prices of both vegetables and fruits climbed 6.5 percent year on year in December, while those of beef and mutton gained 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

In 2020, China's CPI rose 2.5 percent year on year, staying within the government's annual target of around 3.5 percent.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York