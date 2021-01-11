Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:54, January 11, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang reported eight new asymptomatic novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, local health authorities said on Monday.

All cases, aged between 11 and 52, were logged in Wangkui County, according to the provincial health commission of Heilongjiang.

One case, a 31-year-old woman, was detected through a routine nucleic acid test at an outpatient clinic, while the others were diagnosed when they were screened as close contacts of asymptomatic cases, said the commission.

No confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

