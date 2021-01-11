China's Bond Connect program sees fast-growing activities in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Bond Connect program saw robust activity last year, with trading volume surging more than 80 percent year on year, according to a report released by Bond Connect Co., Ltd.

In 2020, the total trading volume under the program reached 4.81 trillion yuan (about 713.6 billion U.S. dollars), said the report.

By the end of last year, Bond Connect had 2,352 approved investors, up 46.9 percent from 2019, according to the report.

The trading volume under the program hit a single-day record high of 36.94 billion yuan on Dec. 16.

The Bond Connect program, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland's interbank bond market.