China's courier sector expands in December

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw fast expansion in December, official data showed.

The China express delivery development index stood at 298.7 last month, up 43.5 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said.

The sub-indices for development scale, service quality and development trend rose 39.5 percent, 65.9 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively, from a year earlier, according to the bureau.

The express delivery industry is expected to handle 95.5 billion parcels in 2021, and its operating revenue will reach 980 billion yuan (about 151.45 billion U.S. dollars), the bureau said.

Compiled on the basis of data from major logistics firms' operating delivery services, the development index reflects the overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.