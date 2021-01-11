Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
China's major ports register rising container throughput

(Xinhua)    09:47, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Container throughput at China's major ports continued upward momentum in late December, data from an industrial association showed.

From Dec. 21 to 31, container throughput at China's eight key ports increased 4.1 percent year on year, with the growth rate at Tianjin, Ningbo Zhoushan and Shenzhen ports exceeding 20 percent, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

For December, the container throughput at eight key ports rose 6.4 percent year on year. Specifically, the container throughput for foreign trade rose 7 percent from a year earlier, said the report.

The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports, which jumped 21.1 percent year on year in November in U.S. dollar terms, the fastest growth since February 2018.

