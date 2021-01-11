Commentary: Responsible China contributes to global development

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has seen considerable growth in its economic, technological and composite national strength.

The rise of a responsible country like China does not threaten others or pose danger to the world. Instead, it has contributed more to global prosperity and the common well-being of humanity.

A white paper issued Sunday by China's State Council Information Office testifies to that.

The mission of China's international development cooperation in the new era is to promote a global community of shared future.

China has expanded the scale of its international development cooperation. In terms of foreign assistance, it allocated 270.2 billion yuan (about 41.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the forms of grants, interest-free loans, and concessional loans from 2013 to 2018.

And the cooperation has been carried out in various forms from complete projects to goods and materials, technical cooperation, South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, medical teams and outbound volunteers.

The least developed countries in Asia and Africa are among the major beneficiaries.

China has also been helping other developing countries realize the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development goals, from reducing poverty, enhancing food security, improving health care, to promoting gender equality and eco-environmental protection.

And it is not just the government. Chinese medical teams and volunteers spread out across the world to help people in need; Chinese technicians and agricultural professionals taught their counterparts in developing countries viable new technologies and skills to increase income.

Last year, in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, China launched the most intensive and largest-scale emergency humanitarian assistance mission since 1949 and did all it could to aid and assist more than 150 countries and international organizations.

China has also pledged to make COVID-19 vaccines available as a global public good once they have been developed and applied in the country.

The white paper reaffirmed China's commitment to "doing all we can to support developing countries in the fight against COVID-19."

All these speak volumes about China's will and the actions it takes as a responsible country.

At present, China has entered a new development phase and is embarking on a journey to fully build itself into a modern socialist country.

But it will always consider its own growth in the context of the common development of all humanity.

No matter how strong it grows, China will remain a builder of world peace, a contributor to global prosperity and a defender of international order, contributing even more to the common well-being of humanity.