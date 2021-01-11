Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China publishes national standards for two new professions

(Xinhua)    09:14, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, together with other departments, has released the national standards for two newly emerged professions, namely industrial robot system operator and network security administrator.

According to the standards, industrial robot system operators should be able to install, program and process industrial robots with devices for human-machine interaction, while network security administrators are supposed to manage, monitor and protect networks and information.

Apart from compiling training syllabi and textbooks, the ministry will cooperate with other departments to guide employers and professional assessment institutions to work on qualification acknowledgement for the two professions.

The ministry had previously published the national standards for 18 new professions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York