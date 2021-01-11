Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China lifts credit-card overdraft interest rates limits

(Xinhua)    09:13, January 11, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank has removed the upper and lower limits on credit-card overdraft interest rates from Jan. 1 this year, Shanghai Securities News reported on Saturday.

The credit card issuers can decide their own interest rates for credit card overdrafts. Before this, the upper limit was 0.05 percent per day (equivalent to 18.25 percent per year), and the lower limit was 0.7 times the upper limit.

The credit card issuers should fully disclose and update the interest rates of credit card overdraft through their official websites and other channels, the central bank said.

When disclosing the information, the credit card issuers should display the annual interest rates in an obvious way, instead of only displaying the daily interest rates and daily payment amounts, the central bank said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York