China's Liaoning reports 1 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    16:01, January 10, 2021

SHENYANG, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Liaoning Province reported one locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in the provincial capital Shenyang on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

On Saturday, the province also reported two imported cases and five imported asymptomatic cases in the city of Yingkou.

By Saturday, the province had 73 confirmed cases in hospitals. Another 29 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment, according to the commission.

Liaoning had reported 387 confirmed cases as of Saturday, including 78 imported cases. Among them, 312 had been discharged from hospitals.

