Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Indonesian president expresses condolences over plane crash

(Xinhua)    16:00, January 10, 2021

JAKARTA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday expressed his condolences to families of the victims in the Sriwijaya Air plane crash.

"I am on behalf of the government and all the Indonesian people to express my deep condolences over this tragedy," Widodo told a virtual press conference.

The president has asked the rescue team and the military to complete the search for the missing plane as soon as possible and salvage the victims.

Widodo also invited people to pray together that the victims could be found soon.

The Boeing 737-500 plane, flying from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province on Saturday afternoon, crashed shortly after takeoff. It was carrying 50 passengers, including seven children and three babies, and 12 crew members.

Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said the aircraft crashed into the Java Sea near Laki Island, about 20 km from the international airport in Jakarta.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York