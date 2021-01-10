Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping's expectations of people's police

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Sunday marks the first Chinese People's Police Day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has attached great importance to police work and has on many occasions expressed his expectations of the police force.

The following are some highlights of his words.

-- Through sweat and even blood and precious lives, the police force has forged an ironclad shield to safeguard the state and public security, as well as people's lives and property.

-- In an age of peace, the police force is a team that sacrifices the most while making the greatest contribution.

-- Loyalty, a strong sense of responsibility and a heroic spirit are qualities exemplified by a great number of heroes and role models of the police force, and that is a vivid embodiment of the great spirit of the Chinese nation.

-- The police force has a lofty mission to perform and shoulders major responsibilities. The force must think about worst-case scenarios, focus on solving problems, and work tirelessly to forge a team that has the ability to win.

-- The Chinese people's police are a mighty force that can be fully trusted by the Party and the people.