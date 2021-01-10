Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China boosts B&R international cooperation: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:38, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has been boosting international cooperation on the Belt and Road, according to a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, China has carried out development cooperation and contributed to policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity based on the needs of individual countries, creating space and opportunities to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the white paper noted.

China has been enhancing policy coordination, strengthening infrastructure connectivity, promoting unimpeded trade, deepening financial integration, fostering closer people-to-people ties with the participating countries, said the white paper titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York