China boosts B&R international cooperation: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has been boosting international cooperation on the Belt and Road, according to a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, China has carried out development cooperation and contributed to policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity based on the needs of individual countries, creating space and opportunities to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the white paper noted.

China has been enhancing policy coordination, strengthening infrastructure connectivity, promoting unimpeded trade, deepening financial integration, fostering closer people-to-people ties with the participating countries, said the white paper titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."