16 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Sixteen COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Sunday.

There were 588 confirmed cases still being treated, including 16 in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Saturday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 87,433 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 82,211 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.