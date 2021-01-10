Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    09:19, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Friday, grossing 35.1 million yuan (around 5.48 million U.S. dollars).

The film, telling of a heartwarming story about two families battling cancer, had been topping the box office chart since its debut on Dec. 31, generating a total of 935 million yuan in nine days, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

Coming in second was comedy "Warm Hug," which raked in about 18.09 million yuan on Friday. The film, starring well-known Chinese comedian Shen Teng, is adapted from Korean comedy "The Plan Man."

It was followed by Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2," which earned about 17.84 million yuan Friday. Since its Dec. 24 debut, the film had pocketed 910 million yuan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York