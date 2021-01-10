"A Little Red Flower" continues leading box office on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Friday, grossing 35.1 million yuan (around 5.48 million U.S. dollars).

The film, telling of a heartwarming story about two families battling cancer, had been topping the box office chart since its debut on Dec. 31, generating a total of 935 million yuan in nine days, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

Coming in second was comedy "Warm Hug," which raked in about 18.09 million yuan on Friday. The film, starring well-known Chinese comedian Shen Teng, is adapted from Korean comedy "The Plan Man."

It was followed by Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2," which earned about 17.84 million yuan Friday. Since its Dec. 24 debut, the film had pocketed 910 million yuan.