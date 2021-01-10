Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

BYD reports declining sales of new energy vehicles in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:15, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD reported a sharp drop in its NEV sales in 2020.

BYD sold a total of 189,689 NEVs last year, down 17.35 percent from the same period in 2019, the company said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

In December last year, it sold 28,841 NEVs, up 120.18 percent compared with a year ago.

Despite the sales slump in the NEV sector, BYD reported a sales rebound for gasoline-powered vehicles. Last year, the carmaker sold 237,283 gasoline-powered vehicles, up 2.32 percent year on year. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York