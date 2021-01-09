Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 9, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's central bank pledges greater support for green development

(Xinhua)    10:51, January 09, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will step up financial support for green development, said Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China.

The central bank will prioritize the goals of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 in its work for 2021 and beyond, Yi told Xinhua in an interview.

Meeting those targets will entail profound changes in areas including industry structures, energy and investment, and people's lifestyles, he said.

Regarding the promotion of green finance development, Yi highlighted the importance of policy design and planning, as well as the role of finance in resource allocation, risk management and market pricing.

The governor said work focuses will include improving systems for green finance standards, developing green finance products and strengthening international cooperation in the sector.

China's green finance has solid underpinning thanks to its early start, according to Yi. Official data shows the country's balance of green loans has thus far exceeded 11 trillion yuan (about 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars), ranking first globally.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York