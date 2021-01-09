Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 9, 2021
Chinese mainland reports 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:39, January 09, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of whom 17 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside of the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Fourteen locally transmitted cases were reported in north China's Hebei Province and three in northeastern Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside of the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

