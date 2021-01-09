Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 9, 2021
Hong Kong reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:29, January 09, 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 45 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking its total tally to 9,152.

The new cases included 42 local infections and the origin of 22 of them was still unclear, according to a CHP press briefing.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 616 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 43 patients are in critical condition.

As far, 151 people have died of COVID-19 at public hospitals in Hong Kong.

