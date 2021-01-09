Factbox: Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments from China's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts:

-- From Saturday to 10 a.m. Friday, China's Hebei Province reported 127 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The province also reported 183 asymptomatic cases in the period, amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon press briefing on COVID-19 prevention and control work.

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were registered in either Shijiazhuang City or Xingtai City.

-- Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have launched citywide nucleic acid testing. By Thursday, Shijiazhuang had tested nearly 4.86 million people and 289 samples had tested positive for the virus, and Xingtai had tested over 1.89 million people and 15 samples had tested positive.

The two cities plan to complete nucleic acid testing for all residents before Saturday.

-- The worst-hit Gaocheng District in Shijiazhuang has been classified as a high-risk area for COVID-19, and another 17 areas in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have been classified as medium-risk areas.

-- A total of 10 medical teams from two provinces in east China have been assigned to Hebei Province to help with nucleic acid testing in Hebei.

Designated by the joint COVID-19 prevention, control and treatment group of the State Council, the teams consist of 209 medical workers from Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

-- Some 1.21 million people listed among specific groups with higher infection risks have received COVID-19 vaccinations in south China's Guangdong Province as of Thursday, according to authorities.

Related personnel in port cities have been prioritized for inoculation, Huang Fei, deputy director of the provincial health commission, told a press conference on Friday.

-- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

-- Liaoning Province on Thursday reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, both in the provincial capital Shenyang, the provincial health commission said Friday.

By Thursday, the province had 71 confirmed cases in hospitals. Another 26 asymptomatic carriers were under quarantine and receiving treatment.

-- Heilongjiang Province on Thursday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said Friday.