UN chief saddened by post-electoral violence in Washington

(Xinhua)    11:02, January 07, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by Wednesday's violence and chaos in Washington as U.S. Congress was counting elector votes for last year's presidential election, said his spokesman.

"The secretary-general is saddened by the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a note to correspondents.

Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing proceedings to count Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election to halt. Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the House and the Senate, and the Capitol was vandalized.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

