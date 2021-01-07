Factbox: Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments of China's COVID-19 control and prevention:

-- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported one new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, local health authorities said.

-- The city of Shenyang in China's Liaoning Province reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case, local authorities said on Wednesday.

-- Shanghai Municipality will administer COVID-19 vaccines to people who are going abroad to work or study for private purposes.

Shanghai residents who are scheduled to depart before Feb. 12, or the Chinese New Year, can make an online reservation to be vaccinated from Thursday, according to the Shanghai municipal government.

-- China's Hebei Province reported 20 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 19 were reported in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, and the other one in the city of Xingtai.

Shijiazhuang started to conduct citywide nucleic acid tests covering all citizens starting on Wednesday, said the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

-- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, local authorities said on Wednesday.

-- China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.