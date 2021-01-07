CPC publishes revised election work rules for local Party organizations

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has published a revised version of the work rules for elections to local Party organizations, as well as a circular urging all regions and departments to follow and implement them carefully.

The revision and implementation of the work rules are of great significance to upholding and strengthening the Party leadership and improving and safeguarding the centralized and unified organizational system of the Party, said the circular.

They are also very important for carrying out procedure-based elections and strengthening the building of local Party organizations, as well as improving the Party's ability to govern and lead, the circular noted.