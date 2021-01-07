Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-proposed BRI to support Central Asian countries in post-pandemic recovery: World Bank

(Xinhua)    10:53, January 07, 2021

TASHKENT, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The economy of the Central Asian countries is expected to recover to 3 percent in 2021 due to a modest rise in commodity prices and investments within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China, said the World Bank in a report on Wednesday.

The economic recovery "will be supported by foreign direct investment as the subregion deepens its integration with the Belt and Road Initiative," the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects.

In particular, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of Uzbekistan, the region's most populous country, will reach 4.3 percent in 2021 and 4.5 percent in 2022, it said.

According to the bank, Uzbekistan registered a 0.6-percent GDP growth in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the bank pointed out the setbacks for Central Asia's economic development in the future.

"The immediate outlook for economic growth in the region is clouded by uncertainty over the recent surge in COVID-19, which has contributed to social unrest in some countries, as well as the risk of escalating geopolitical tensions," it said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York