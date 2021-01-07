Beijing reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Tuesday, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The patient, aged 28, lives in the city's Shunyi District. She was placed under isolated medical observation on Dec. 28, among close contacts of a previously reported confirmed case.

She has been transferred to a designated COVID-19 treatment hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

By 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the city had put 2,430 close contacts under medical observation in 14 designated hotels, according to the district government of Shunyi. It is where most of the recent cluster cases occurred.

Chen Xiaoyou, deputy director of the designated Ditan Hospital, said at a press conference on Wednesday that 22 patients had left the hospital after recovery. The remaining patients are in stable conditions.

Since Dec. 18, the hospital has received 32 locally transmitted COVID-19 patients, including 30 confirmed cases and two asymptomatic ones. It has also received 29 imported COVID-19 patients and six imported asymptomatic cases since Sept. 3, last year, said Chen.

No new locally transmitted, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Tuesday. Nor were new imported, confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected COVID-19 cases reported, said the commission.