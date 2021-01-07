Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Macao shortens validity period of COVID-19 tests for travelers flying in from abroad

(Xinhua)    10:18, January 07, 2021

MACAO, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Travelers who take flights to China's Macao Special Administrative Region from abroad will need to have negative nucleic acid reports valid within three days before departing, starting on Jan. 13, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao said.

Previously, these travelers were required to have negative nucleic acid reports valid within seven days of sampling before departing.

For travelers taking transit flights to Macao, their nucleic acid reports should be valid within three days of their first departure time, the center said late Wednesday.

The new measure was in response to the severe COVID-19 situation abroad, according to the center.

Macao has also tightened quarantine policies for those who have recent travel history to countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York