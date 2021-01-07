Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 360,000: Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:35, January 07, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 360,000 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 21.2 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 360,443 as of 6:21 p.m. local time (2321 GMT), according to the CSSE data.

New York State reported 38,912 fatalities, topping the U.S. state-level death toll list. Texas is ranked second, with 29,115 deaths, followed by California with 27,620 deaths and Florida with 22,317 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 11,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.

The United States remains the hardest-hit nation, with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 24 percent of global cases and over 19 percent of global deaths.

The United States reported over 350,000 coronavirus deaths on Jan. 2, and added 10,000 deaths in four days.

U.S. daily COVID-19 fatalities hit 3,775 on Tuesday, the highest rise in coronavirus deaths in a single day since the pandemic began, the CSSE chart showed.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected a total of 567,195 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by April 1, 2021, based on the current projection scenario.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York