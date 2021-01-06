Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
China's Hebei reports 20 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:58, January 06, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Hebei Province reported 20 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 19 were reported in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, and the other one in the city of Xingtai.

Two of the asymptomatic cases were reported in Xingtai and the others were all found in Shijiazhuang.

In response to the latest situation, operations of the passenger coach terminal station of Shijiazhuang was suspended.

Apart from the above local cases, the province also reported five imported asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, there are 39 confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with four of them in severe condition. In total, Hebei has recorded 378 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 34 imported cases.

There are 78 locally-transmitted and five imported asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

