Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed new ambassadors to seven countries in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Ouyang Yujing has been appointed ambassador to Malaysia, replacing Bai Tian.

Chen Chuandong has been appointed ambassador to Jordan, replacing Pan Weifang.

Zhang Jianguo has been appointed ambassador to Tunisia, replacing Wang Wenbin.

Qian Naicheng has been appointed ambassador to Turkmenistan, replacing Sun Weidong.

Yu Dunhai has been appointed ambassador to Malta, replacing Jiang Jiang.

Tan Jian has been appointed ambassador to the Netherlands, replacing Xu Hong.

Wei Hongtian has been appointed ambassador to Grenada, replacing Zhao Yongchen.