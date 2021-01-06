CPC publishes revised regulations on united front work

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has published a revised set of regulations on the united front work, as well as a circular asking all regions and units to follow them.

The CPC Central Committee issued the previous version of the regulations in May 2015 for trial implementation, which has played important roles in consolidating and developing the united front, said the circular.

The revision was made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in November 2020.