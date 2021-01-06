Indian gov't to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from authorization date

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government Tuesday said the COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for roll-out in 10 days from the emergency use authorization date based on feedback from the dry run.

"Based on the feedback of the dry run, the government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorization," federal health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a briefing in New Delhi.

The announcement came days after India's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use. The drugs regulator approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

India's federal health minister Harsh Vardhan recently said in the first phase of the inoculation drive, 30 million frontline workers would be provided with free COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, the government conducted a COVID-19 vaccine dry run across the country.

India, which has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, plans to inoculate 300 million people until July this year.