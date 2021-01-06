Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Northeast China's Suifenhe cleared of COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:45, January 06, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases treated in northeast China's Suifenhe, a port city of Heilongjiang Province, dropped to zero on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Since Dec. 10, a designated hospital in Suifenhe had received 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases. They were from Suifenhe and the neighboring Dongning City.

The epidemic prevention and control headquarters in Suifenhe said the last two patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery on Tuesday.

Heilongjiang Province on Monday reported no new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York