Northeast China's Suifenhe cleared of COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases treated in northeast China's Suifenhe, a port city of Heilongjiang Province, dropped to zero on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Since Dec. 10, a designated hospital in Suifenhe had received 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases. They were from Suifenhe and the neighboring Dongning City.

The epidemic prevention and control headquarters in Suifenhe said the last two patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery on Tuesday.

Heilongjiang Province on Monday reported no new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.