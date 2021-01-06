Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, France agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

(Xinhua)    09:41, January 06, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua held a phone conversation with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday with both sides pledging to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, had five telephone conversations last year in which they reached broad consensus on developing China-France relations and deepening cooperation in various fields, said Hu, who leads the Chinese delegation to China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue.

China is ready to work with France to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, well plan and implement key tasks of China-France cooperation in the coming period, he said.

Hu also expressed China's willingness to further strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with France, deepen cooperation in finance, agriculture and other fields, and actively expand new areas of cooperation such as green economy and digital economy.

For his part, Le Maire said pragmatic cooperation between China and France in various fields has maintained a sound momentum.

France is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to deepen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, investment, aviation, scientific and technological innovation, so as to promote the continuous development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York