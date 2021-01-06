China's Hebei reports 14 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Hebei Province reported 14 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 30 asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 were in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang. All of the 30 asymptomatic ones were also in this city. The commission has classified Xiaoguozhuang Village in the city's Gaocheng District as a high-risk area for COVID-19.

By Monday, there were 19 confirmed cases in Hebei hospitals, with two in severe condition. In total, Hebei had recorded 358 locally-transmitted cases and 34 imported cases.

As of Monday, 367 COVID-19 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital, including the 34 imported cases. There are 40 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

Shijiazhuang will conduct citywide nucleic acid tests covering all citizens starting on Wednesday, said the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Kindergartens, elementary and middle schools in the city will also suspend in-person classes from Wednesday, they said.

The National Health Commission has dispatched expert teams to Shijiazhuang and Xingtai in Hebei Province to guide and assist in tackling cluster COVID-19 infections, according to Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The teams are mainly tasked with guiding the assessment of the local epidemic situation, trend and transmission risks, Feng said.

The experts will also offer guidance on epidemiological investigations, source tracing of the virus, laboratory testing, and implementation of prevention and control measures.