Ministry speaks out against US interference

The Chinese military resolutely opposes the United States interfering in China's domestic affairs and undermining its sovereignty, security and development interests in the US National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 passed on Friday, the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The act targets China on multiple fronts, from China's military development to the situation in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Taiwan and the South China Sea. The ministry said the act is influenced by a Cold War mentality, seeks to hype a so-called "Chinese military threat", and constitutes blatant interference in China's domestic affairs.

"The act seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, seriously damages China-US military-to-military relations and bilateral ties, and seriously undermines China's sovereignty, security and development interests," the ministry said, adding that China resolutely opposes the US moves.

China has always been a contributor to world peace, development and order. The Chinese military has also provided assistance in humanitarian aid and disaster relief, peacekeeping missions and cooperating with other countries in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the US is acting in its own selfish interests by advocating its "Pacific Deterrence Initiative" to enhance its military presence, intensify military competition and promote military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, the ministry said.

"This has exposed its longstanding hegemonic character, and will only heighten regional tension, undermine world peace and ultimately harm the interests of the US," it said.

Questions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and others are related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are also China's domestic affairs and do not permit any foreign interference. The military will adamantly safeguard China's national sovereignty, peace and development interests, it said.

Regarding the Taiwan question, the ministry said any attempts at secession or to use the island to put pressure on China are doomed to fail. The Chinese military will do whatever is necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.