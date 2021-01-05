Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Biotech firm makes test kit for new virus variant

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    16:41, January 05, 2021

BGI Genomics, a Shenzhen-based biotech company, on Tuesday announced the successful development of a rapid detection kit for the new strain of the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, which was originally discovered in the UK.

For COVID-19 positive cases, the company pledged the test kit could further identify and diagnose the new strain's main mutation N501Y in one hour.

BGI stated that the test kit is still only in use for research purposes for now. So far, Guangdong, Shanghai and Hong Kong have found confirmed cases of the new variants on people returning from the UK.

The company is a major producer of test kits and labs for China and the world in the fight against the pandemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York