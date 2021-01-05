Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, Pakistan sign memorandum on translation, publication of classics

(Xinhua)    16:12, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan signed a memorandum on translation and publication of classics Tuesday, in an effort to give fresh impetus to cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to publish 50 classics considered to be the most classic, important and top-rated in the two countries in the next five years, with the joint efforts of experts in culture and publication from both sides.

It's also part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

This is the second memorandum of such kind China signed with an Asian country, following the one signed with Singapore on Dec. 8, 2020.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York