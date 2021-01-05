Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:28, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 17 were locally transmitted and 16 were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 14 were reported in Hebei, two in Liaoning and one in Beijing, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,339 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,045 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,183 by Monday, including 432 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,117 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Monday.

Monday also saw 37 newly reported asymptomatic cases on the mainland. On the same day, five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 318 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 240 were imported ones, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, 9,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 153 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 815 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

Altogether 8,055 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macao SAR, and 696 in Taiwan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York