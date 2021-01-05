Chinese mainland reports 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 17 were locally transmitted and 16 were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 14 were reported in Hebei, two in Liaoning and one in Beijing, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,339 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,045 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,183 by Monday, including 432 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,117 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Monday.

Monday also saw 37 newly reported asymptomatic cases on the mainland. On the same day, five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 318 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 240 were imported ones, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, 9,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 153 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 815 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

Altogether 8,055 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macao SAR, and 696 in Taiwan.