U.S. must stop slandering China on HK-related issues: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:23, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to stop interfering with China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty on Hong Kong-related issues, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday.

Hua made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks on the 12 Hong Kong residents who have been detained on the Chinese mainland for illegal entry.

"China is a country ruled by law and everyone should comply with the law. Anyone who violates the law must be punished," Hua said.

She said the Chinese judicial authorities handle cases according to law and the United States has no right to interfere, urging the U.S. side to stop slandering and smearing China.

The spokesperson noted that the right to life is the most important of all human rights. As for ruthlessness and disdain for people's rights, she said there have been more than 20 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with more than 350,000 deaths.

"Under the pandemic, inaction and carelessness are the real ruthlessness and disdain for human rights," Hua said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

