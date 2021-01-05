CPC publishes revised regulations on safeguarding Party members' rights

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has published a revised version of the regulations on safeguarding Party members' rights, as well as a circular urging all regions and departments to follow and implement them carefully.

The regulations, issued by the CPC Central Committee in September 2004, as significant basic regulations to strengthen the competence of the Party members, have played an important role in protecting the rights of the members, said the circular.

The CPC Central Committee revised the regulations in light of new situations, tasks and requirements, the circular noted.